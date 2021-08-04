Assam Logs 1,065 New Covid Cases, 19 Deaths

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
Representative Image


Assam on Wednesday reported 1,065 cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 10,876 with a sharp dip in positivity rate to 0.89 per cent.

The total count of cases has touched 5,70,504.

Further, 1,263 cured patients have recovered from the deadly virus, while 19 succumbed to it.

Related News

Kamrup: Another Accused Injured In Police Encounter

Nine Drug Peddlers Arrested In Guwahati

Assam Cabinet Sanctions 22,921 Vacancies In Education…

Minor Dalit Girl Gang Raped By Priest And Two Others In…

Of 1,19,188 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the districts with the highest caseload are Kamrup Metro (181), Lakhimpur (71), Barpeta (63), and Nalbari (56).

The district-wise deaths are Jorhat (4), Karbi Anglong (3), Baksa (2), Dibrugarh (2), Tinsukia (2), whereas Cachar, Golaghat, Morigaon, Kokrajhar, and Lakhimpur have reported a single death each.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,52,955 with a recovery rate of 96.92%.

Whereas, the total fatalities of the state have surged to 5,326 with a death rate of 0.93 per cent.

Also Read: Nine Drug Peddlers Arrested In Guwahati

You might also like
World

Hong Kong protests intensify

Assam

Assam: 19 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam

Assam: Free Online Counselling For People In Distress Amid Pandemic

Top Stories

ASSAM: Ex-gratia for landslide victims; Prez Kovind condoles casualty

National

Pranab Mukherjee Shows No Improvement: Hospital

Assam

Meghalaya: 2 More Test Positive of COVID-19