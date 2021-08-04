Assam Logs 1,065 New Covid Cases, 19 Deaths



Assam on Wednesday reported 1,065 cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 10,876 with a sharp dip in positivity rate to 0.89 per cent.

The total count of cases has touched 5,70,504.

Further, 1,263 cured patients have recovered from the deadly virus, while 19 succumbed to it.

Of 1,19,188 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the districts with the highest caseload are Kamrup Metro (181), Lakhimpur (71), Barpeta (63), and Nalbari (56).

The district-wise deaths are Jorhat (4), Karbi Anglong (3), Baksa (2), Dibrugarh (2), Tinsukia (2), whereas Cachar, Golaghat, Morigaon, Kokrajhar, and Lakhimpur have reported a single death each.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,52,955 with a recovery rate of 96.92%.

Whereas, the total fatalities of the state have surged to 5,326 with a death rate of 0.93 per cent.

