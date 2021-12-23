Assam Logs 113 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam COVID-19
Representative Image
Assam on Thursday reported 113 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 902. The positivity rate stood at 0.29 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 132 patients have been discharged on the day.

However, the state reported 1 death due to the virus. The deaths have been reported from Biswanath district.

Related News

Assam-Nagaland CMs Meet Amit Shah Over 3 Issues in Delhi

Maharashtra Reports 23 New Cases of Omicron

Albino Hog Deer Spotted at Kaziranga National Park

PM Narendra Modi Chairs COVID-19 Review Meeting

The new cases have been detected out of 38,572 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (54) followed by Dibrugarh with 6 cases, Cachar (5) and Nalbari (5).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,19, 932 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,11,530. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,153 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

ALSO READ: Albino Hog Deer Spotted at Kaziranga National Park

You might also like
Assam

Railways to Connect All NE State Capitals by 2020

Top Stories

Over 1,700 Test COVID +VE At MahaKumbh In 5 Days

Top Stories

Assam Net Bowlers Selected For IPL 2020

National

50th Anniversary Of Vijay Diwas Observed In India And Bangladesh

National

Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma approaches Delhi L. Governor

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Donate for Assam Flood