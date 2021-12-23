Assam Logs 113 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

Assam on Thursday reported 113 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 902. The positivity rate stood at 0.29 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 132 patients have been discharged on the day.

However, the state reported 1 death due to the virus. The deaths have been reported from Biswanath district.

The new cases have been detected out of 38,572 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (54) followed by Dibrugarh with 6 cases, Cachar (5) and Nalbari (5).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,19, 932 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,11,530. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,153 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

ALSO READ: Albino Hog Deer Spotted at Kaziranga National Park