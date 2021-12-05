Assam Logs 1,143 Active Cases Of Covid-19

Assam on Sunday reported 101 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,143. The positivity rate stood at 0.63 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 158 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and four deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 16,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (56), while districts of Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Lakhimpur recorded six cases each

A solitary death was registered from Kamrup Metro, Darrang, Dhemaji, and Jorhat.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,120 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,17, 576 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,08,966. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

