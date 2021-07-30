Assam Logs 1,179 Fresh COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 1.05 %

The state of Assam on Friday logged 1,179 fresh cases of coronavirus pushing the active caseload to 12,485. The positivity rate of the state is 1.05 per cent.

According to the National Health Mission, 20 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported today, while, 1,441 cured people have been discharged.

In the last 24 hours, 1,12,132 Covid-19 tests have been conducted, of which, the districts with the highest cases are: Kamrup Metro (144), Kamrup Rural (89), Golaghat (79), and Lakhimpur (74).

The district-wise deaths today have been registered from Barpeta (3), Jorhat (3), Biswanath (2), Chirang (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Tinsukia (2), Baksa (1), Charaideo (1), Dibrugarh (1), Golaghat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), and Nagaon (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,46,136 with a recovery rate of 96.63 per cent, while, death tally of the state has surged to 5,241 with a fatality rate of 0.93 per cent.

