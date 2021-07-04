Assam Logs 1,213 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 2.25 %

By Pratidin Bureau on July 4, 2021

Assam on Sunday reported 1,213 fresh cases of coronavirus out of 53,848 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload stands at 22,155.

Meanwhile, today’s positivity rate is 2.25 per cent.

20 Covid-related fatalities have been recorded today, while, 2,775 recovered patients were discharged.

The districts with the highest caseload are Kamrup Metro (140), Golaghat (114), Sonitpur (96), Dibrugarh (83).

The district wise deaths today have been registered from Morigaon (3), Nagaon (3), Dibrugarh (2), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Biswanath (1), Biswanath (1), Cachar (1), Darrang (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Tinsukia (1).

The total deaths of the state has touched 4, 652 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent, whereas, the cumulative tally of cases recuperated from the deadly contagion has surged to 4,89,040 with a recovery rate of 94.56 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state now stood at 5,17,194.

