Assam Logs 147 New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Falls Down To 1

Assam on Friday registered 147 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,161. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.93 percent.

The new cases have been detected out of 15,805 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. One death was reported today, while, 284 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (63), Jorhat (9), Sivasagar (13), and Barpeta (7).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,96,547 with a recovery rate of 98.44 percent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,939 with a death rate of 0.98 percent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,05,994.