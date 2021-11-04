Assam Logs 169 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths

Assam on Thursday registered 169 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,083. The positivity rate of the state has dropped to 1.05 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 16,022 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as four Covid-19 fatalities were reported today, while, 374 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (83), Barpeta (16), Kamrup Rural (11), and Dibrugarh (7).

Today’s fatalities have been recorded from Kamrup Metro (1), Goalpara (1), Nagaon (1), and Kamrup Rural (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 6,02,207 with a recovery rate of 98.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, the virus related fatalities in the state have reached 6,011 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall case tally of the state as of today remains 6,11,656.