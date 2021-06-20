Assam Logs 1,775 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To 2.27%

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Sunday registered 1,775 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active tally of the state to 32,207. As daily cases continue to decline, the positivity rate is 2.27 per cent.

Further, 30 deaths have been reported today, while, 3,559 people have recuperated from the disease.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 4,82,505.

As compared to previous days, lesser Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Out of 78,050 tests conducted, the districts with the highest cases are: Sonitpur (160), Dibrugarh (136), Kmarup Metro (133), and Jorhat (123).

Meanwhile the death count of the state has surged to 4,208 with a death rate of 0.87 per cent.

The district wise deaths are:  Jorhat (5), Kamrup Rural (4), Kamrup Rural (3), Dibrugarh (2), Golaghat (2), Kokrajhar (2), Sivasagar (2), Sonitpur (2), Cachar (1), Darrang (1), Goalpara (1), Hailakandi (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Nagaon (1), Bongaigaon (1), and Tinsukia (1).

Moreover, the recovery rate has increased to 92.17 per cent with total recoveries of 4,44,743.

