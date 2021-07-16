Assam Logs 1,782 New Covid Cases, 24 Deaths

Assam on Friday reported 1,782 new cases of coronavirus, dropping the positivity rate of the caseload to 1.40 per cent.

The state also registered 2,656 discharges and 24 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 18,222.

A total of 1,27,490 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which the district with the highest cases are: Golaghat (175), Kamrup (M) (174), Lakhimpur (127), Sivasagar (114).

The district wise deaths are: Jorhat and Lakhimpur (3), Dhubri and Kamrup (M) (2) while Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon and Tinsukia recorded a single death each.

A total of 5,19,697 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 95.49 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 4,961 with a death rate of 0.91 per cent.

The overall case count of the state is 5,44,227.