Assam Logs 196 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.78 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representative Image

Assam on Sunday logged 196 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,198. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.78 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 25,167 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Five deaths were reported today, while, 307 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (81), Jorhat (18), Dibrugarh (13), and Nalbari (13). 

Related News

Assam: Minor Girl Rescued From Rajasthan After Being…

SIM Cards Can No Longer Be Issued To Minors: DoT

Motok Community No Longer To Fall Under OBC Category: CM…

ACA To Develop Cricket Stadium & Pavilion In Dima Hasao

The district-wise deaths are – Kamrup (2), Darrang (1), Golaghat (1), and Jorhat (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,90,231 with a recovery rate of 98.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,843 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,00,619.

You might also like
Assam

Over 3,400 Militants Surrendered Since 2016: CM Sarma

Environment

Assam’s Sixth National Park in Dima Hasao

Assam

Abdul Khaleque Meets Sonia Gandhi Over 2021 Election

Assam

Centre Clears Master Plan of NE River Basins

Top Stories

Viral Sexual Assault Video: Victim, One Accused Identified From Bangladesh

Top Stories

Army Major Arrested In Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case