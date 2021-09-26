Assam Logs 196 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.78 %

Assam on Sunday logged 196 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,198. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.78 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 25,167 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Five deaths were reported today, while, 307 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (81), Jorhat (18), Dibrugarh (13), and Nalbari (13).

The district-wise deaths are – Kamrup (2), Darrang (1), Golaghat (1), and Jorhat (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,90,231 with a recovery rate of 98.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,843 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,00,619.