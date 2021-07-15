Assam Logs 1,992 New COVID Cases, 27 Fatalities

Assam on Thursday reported 1,992 new cases of coronavirus, dropping the positivity rate of the caseload to 1.65 per cent.

The state also registered 2,498 discharges and 27 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 19,120.

A total of 1,20,908 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which the district with the highest cases are: Kamrup Metro (263), Golaghat (157), Lakhimpur (135), and Dibrugarh (125).

The district wise deaths are: Jorhat (5), Dibrugarh (4), Cachar, Darrang, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, and Sonitpur all reported two deaths each, while, Barpeta, Biswanath, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, and Tinsukia recorded a single death each.

A total of 5,17,041 Covidd-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 95.32 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 4,937 with a death rate of 0.91 per cent.

The overall case count of the state is 5,42,445.