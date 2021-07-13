Assam Logs 2,168 New COVID Cases, 23 Deaths

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representative Image

Assam on Tuesday logged 2,168 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload of the state to 20,284, while, 23 deaths were reported and 1,456 cured patients were discharged.

The positivity rate is 1.74 per cent today.

The overall tally of the state has touched 5,38,407.

The new cases were detected out of 1,24,381 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest caseload are Kamrup Metro (258), Golaghat (232), Lakhimpur (138) and Sonitpur (116).

The death tally of the state has surged to 4,888 with a death rate of 0.91 per cent.

The districts that reported the 23 deaths today are: Golaghat (3), Jorhat (3), Karbi Anglong (2), Nagaon (2), Tinsukia (2), Biswanath (1), Chirang (1), Dibrugarh (1), Dima Hasao (1), Goalpara (1), Hojai (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Lakhimpur (1), Morigaon (1), Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state stood at 5,11,888 with a recovery rate of 95.07 per cent.

