Assam Logs 2,198 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 4.49 %

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Sunday registered 2,198 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 6,867. The positivity rate now remains at 4.49 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 416 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while two death was registered from Sonitpur.

The new cases today were detected out of 48,964 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (760), Dibrugarh (142), Cachar (139), and Tinsukia (115).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,28,939 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,14,542. The recovery rate stood at 97.71 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,183 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.98 percent.

