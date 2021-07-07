Assam Logs 2,289 New Covid Cases, 26 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday registered 2,289 cases of coronavirus, taking the active cases to 22,024.

Moreover, 3,136 discharges were made, while, 26 deaths were registered. The positivity rate of the state is 2.25 per cent.

The overall tally of the state has now escalated to 5,24,556.

The state’s recovery rate is 94.64 per cent with a total of 4,96,442 recoveries.

The districts with the highest caseload are: Golaghat (226), Lakhimpur (211), Kamrup Metro (181), and Jorhat (158).

While, district-wise death: Sivasagar (5), Barpeta (3), Golaghat (3), Kamrup Metro (3), Charaideo (2), Goalpara (2), Hojai (2).

Districts of Cachar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Morigaon, and Udalguri have reported a single death each.

The total number of deaths in the state have touched 4,743 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent.

