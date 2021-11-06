Assam Logs 239 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Assam on Saturday registered 239 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,032. The positivity rate of the state is 0.67 percent.

The new cases have been detected out of 35,450 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as two Covid-19 fatalities were reported today, while, 312 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (94), Barpeta (16), Kamrup Rural (25), and Dibrugarh (12).

Today’s fatalities have been recorded from Kamrup Metro (1) and Darrang (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 6,02,729 with a recovery rate of 98.46 percent.

Meanwhile, the virus-related fatalities in the state have reached 6,026 with a death rate of 0.98 percent.

The overall case tally of the state as of today remains 6,12,1345.