Assam Logs 246 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Assam on Saturday reported 246 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 2,971. The positivity rate of the state is 0.55 per cent. The overall case tally of the state is at 6,02,712.

According to the data of the National Health Mission of the state, new cases have been detected out of 44,528, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (71), Golaghat (22), Jorhat (21) and Barpeta (19).

A total of 272 patients have been discharged, while, 4 deaths were registered today.

While, single deaths have been recorded from Darrang, Kamrup Metro, Karimganj and Nalbari.

The total number of deaths in the state have touched 5,880, with a death rate of 0.98 per cent, while the overall recoveries of the state have reached 5,92,514 with a recovery rate of 98.31 per cent.