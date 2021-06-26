Assam Logs 2640 New Covid Cases, 33 Deaths

Assam on Friday reported 2,640 new cases of coronavirus and 33 deaths.
The active tally in the state stood at 26,575. The positivity rate currently is at 2.06 per cent.
Meanwhile, 3,499 patients have recuperated from the deadly virus today.
The new cases were detected out of 1,27,887 tests conducted today. The districts with the high caseload are Golalghat (266), Sonitpur (237) Jorhat (175) and Kamrup (172).
The district-wise deaths are: Dibrugarh (8), Nagaon (6), Sonitpur (3), Tinsukia (3), Barpeta (2), Kamrup (M) (2), Baksa (1), Biswanath (1), Darrang (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), Karimgang (1), Kokrajhar (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1).
The death count of the state has touched 4,403 with a case fatality rate of 0.88 per cent, while the total recoveries have increased to 4,65,806 with a recovery rate of 93.33 per cent.
The overall caseload of the state stood at 4,99,121.