Assam Logs 269 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 290 Discharged

Assam on Saturday registered 269 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,135. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.82 percent.

The new cases have been detected out of 32,791 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Five death was reported today, while, 290 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (61), Jorhat (27), Golaghat (20), and Barpeta (33).

The district-wise deaths have been reported as Bongaigaon (2), Dhemaji (1), Golaghat (1) and Nalbari (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,96,837 with a recovery rate of 98.45 percent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,944 with a death rate of 0.98 percent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,06,263.

