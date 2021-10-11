Assam Logs 270 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Assam on Monday registered 270 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,647. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.58 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 46,429 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Five death was reported today, while, 223 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (104), Jorhat (19), Barpeta (20), Kamrup Rural (15).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,95,314 with a recovery rate of 98.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,931 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,05,239.

