Assam Logs 276 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau on November 3, 2021

Assam on Wednesday registered 276 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,292. The positivity rate of the state remains at 0.70 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 39,657 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Four Covid-19 fatalities were reported today, while, 365 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (119), Barpeta (23), Darrang (13), and Kamrup Rural (13).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 6,01,833 with a recovery rate of 98.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 6,015 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall case tally of the state as of today remains 6,11,487.

