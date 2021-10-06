Assam Logs 300 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.68%

Assam on Wednesday reported 300 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 2,898. The positivity rate is 0.68 per cent.

Further, six Covid-19 fatalities were recorded today, while, 467 discharges were made, according to the data of the state National Health Mission.

The new cases were detected out of 44,272 Covid-19 tests conducted, of which the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (69), Jorhat (25, Golaghat (25), and Lakhimpur (26).

Meanwhile, single deaths have been registered from Cachar, Kamrup Metro, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Udalguri.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,93,775 with a recovery rate of 98.32 per cent, while, the deaths have reached 5,903 at a death rate of 0.98 per cent.