Assam Logs 336 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.94 %

The state of Assam on Sunday reported 336 cases of COVID-19, taking the active count of the state to 6,664. The overall caseload of the state is 5,84,434. The positivity rate is 0.94 per cent.

Further, 539 patients have been discharged, while, 10 deaths were reported.

The new cases have been reported from 35,580 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (87), Golaghat (22), Kamrup Rural (16), Nalbari (16).

The district wise deaths are – Golaghat (2), Darrang (1), Dibrugarh (1), Dima Hasao (1), Goalpara (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Nagaon (1), Sonitpur (1), Tinsukia (1).

The recovery rate of the state has touched 97.68 per cent with 5,70,847, while the death rate of the state has accelerated to 0.95 per cent with a 5,576 fatlaities.

