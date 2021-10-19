Assam Reports No Covid Death Today

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Assam on Tuesday registered 353 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,238. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.89 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 39,654 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Zer0 deaths were reported today, while, 229 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (152), Barpeta (30), Jorhat (28), and Cachar (18).

Related News

Guwahati Flash Floods: Woman Electrocuted To Death In Pandu

Over 300 People Rescued From Flood-Affected Uttarakhand

India To Hold Discussions With Bangladesh Over Communal…

All TET Teachers To Be Re-examined

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,97,577 with a recovery rate of 98.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,957 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,07,119.

You might also like
National

Chidambaram Willing To Remain in CBI Custody Till Monday

Assam

Assam Detects Fifth Case Of Black Fungus

Health

“COVID Pandemic May Get Worse” – WHO

Assam

Assam Detects 508 New COVID-19 Cases

Top Stories

Telangana Finance Minister Tests Covid +ve

Top Stories

Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar For Sanjib Pol Deka