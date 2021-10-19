Assam Reports No Covid Death Today

Assam on Tuesday registered 353 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,238. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.89 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 39,654 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Zer0 deaths were reported today, while, 229 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (152), Barpeta (30), Jorhat (28), and Cachar (18).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,97,577 with a recovery rate of 98.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,957 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,07,119.