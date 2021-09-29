Assam Logs 366 New Covid Cases, 7 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday reported 366 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 3,140. The positivity rate of the state is 0.72 per cent. The overall case tally of the state is at 6,01,787.

According to the data of the National Health Mission of the state, new cases have been detected out of 50,692, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup (108), Barpeta (32), Jorhat (31), and Golaghat (27).

A total of 507 patients have been discharged, while, seven deaths were registered today.

The deaths have been recorded from Sonitpur (3), and districts of Baksa, Dhemaji, Nagaon, and Udalguri reported a single death each.

The total number of deaths in the state have touched 5,868, with a death rate of 0.98 per cent, while the overall recoveries of the state have reached 5,91,432 with a recovery rate of 98.28 per cent

