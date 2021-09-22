Assam Logs 407 New Cases, 4 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday registered 407 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,533. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.67 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 61,076 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 4 deaths were reported today, while, 604 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (93), Golaghat (39), Darrang (34) and Jorhat (34).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,88,574 with a recovery rate of 98.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,817 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,99,271.