Assam Logs 441 New Covid-19 Cases, 0.68% Positivity Rate

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Covid Updates
Representative Image

Assam on Tuesday registered 441 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,734. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.68 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 64,421 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 6 deaths were reported today, while, 338 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (129), Golaghat (56), Lakhimpur (37) and Jorhat (29).

Related News

CBSE Waives Students’ Fee Who Lost Parents To Covid-19

Police Apprehends More Than 500 Land Mafias Across Assam

102 Year Old Social Woker & Supervisor Of Kasturba…

CM Sarma Meets Nagaland CM & NCSN (IM) Representatives…

The district-wise deaths are – Charaideo (1), Dibrugarh (1), Hojai (1), Jorhat (1), Karimganj (1) and Udalguri (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,87,970 with a recovery rate of 98.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,813 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,98,864.

You might also like
Top Stories

SC Rejects Vijay Mallya’s Plea In Contempt Case

National

BJP Official Website hacked

Top Stories

35th Abhiruchi Sports Day being observed today

Pratidin Exclusive

5 Things We Must Know About CHINGARI

Sports

Shiva Thapa aims for a golden homecoming

Assam

CM Sarbananda Sonowal votes in Dibrugarh