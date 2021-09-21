Assam Logs 441 New Covid-19 Cases, 0.68% Positivity Rate

Assam on Tuesday registered 441 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,734. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.68 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 64,421 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 6 deaths were reported today, while, 338 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (129), Golaghat (56), Lakhimpur (37) and Jorhat (29).

The district-wise deaths are – Charaideo (1), Dibrugarh (1), Hojai (1), Jorhat (1), Karimganj (1) and Udalguri (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,87,970 with a recovery rate of 98.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,813 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,98,864.