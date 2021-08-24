Assam Logs 555 New Covid Cases, 13 Deaths

Assam on Tuesday reported 555 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 6,658. The positivity rate of the state is 0.59 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 94,002 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 13 deaths were reported today, while, 532 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (71), Golaghat (46), Jorhat (38), and Sonitpur (35).

While, the district-wise deaths are Karbi Anglong (2), and a single death has been registered from Baksa, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Udalguri.

The total recoveries of the state has touched 5,72,084 with a recovery rate of 97.68 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,600 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,85,689.

