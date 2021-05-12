Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam Logs 5,675 New Covid Cases, 71 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
85

Assam on Wednesday registered 5,657 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active caseload of the state to 40, 970. The positivity rate today stood at 8.85 per cent.

The new cases were detected out of 63, 956 tests, and Kamrup Metro reported 1,456 new cases, while, Kamrup Rural followed at 460, Dibrugarh at 381, and Nagaon at 293 cases.

Further, 3,880 patients were discharged today and the total recoveries have touched 2,65,860 with a recovery rate of 85.74 per cent.

Meanwhile the deaths in the state has increased to 1,909 with 71 fatalities today. The death rate is 0.62 per cent.

In the last ten days between May 3 to 12, Kamrup Metro reported 14, 760 positive cases of the fatal virus.

Also Read: At 85, Assam Logs Highest Single-Day Covid Death Toll
