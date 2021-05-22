Top StoriesAssamCovid 19

Assam positivity rate continues to go down

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
76

Assam’s Covid positivity rate continues to go down reached 5.57% from yesterday’s 5.99%, giving a ray of hope that situation may be improving slowly.

Saturday registered 5,980 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 54,058. Yesterday 6069 people came positive. The new cases were reported out of 1,07,398 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 4,659 discharges and 79 deaths today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded 902 cases, Cachar (502), Nagaon (422) and Kamrup Rural (389).

The total deaths counts district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (19), Kamrup Rural (9), Barpeta (6), Sonitpur (6), Nagaon (5), Cachar (4), Tinsukia (4), Nalbari (3), Darrang (2), Dibrugarh (2), Hojai (2), Sivasagar (2), Udalguri (2), Baksa (1), Biswanath (1), Charaideo (1), Chirang (1), Dhemaji (1), Goalpara (1), Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Kokrajhar (1), Lakhimpur (1), Morigaon (1), South Salmara (1), West Karbi Anglong (1).

Meanwhile, the total recoveries have surged to 3,07,548 with 84.12 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,65,620.

