Assam Logs 844 New Cases of COVID-19

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Covid-19
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
Assam on Thursday registered 844 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 2,689. The positivity rate has yet again surged to 2.37 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 132 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 35,562 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (369), Jorhat (57), Kamrup Rural (52), and Darrang (50).

Related News

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests COVID-19 Positive

Lok Sabha MP Queen Ojha Tests COVID-19 Positive

Assam CM Offers Prayer at Uggratara Devalaya for PM Modi’s…

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Book Released by his Nephew Today…

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,23,332 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,13,120. The recovery rate stood at 98.36 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,176 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests COVID-19 Positive

You might also like
Assam

Lurinjyoti Gogoi Meets Akhil Gogoi at GMCH

National

PM to address sessions in G7 Summit today

National

Election 2019 : Facebook to set up Task Force

Assam

Punjab Delegation Meets Meghalaya’s Sikh Community

Assam

Student brawl leave 1 injured

Assam

AJP Files Complaint Against CM Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal And Other BJP Leaders