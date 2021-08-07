Assam Logs 986 Fresh Covid Cases, 15 Deaths

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid update
Representative Image

Assam on Saturday reported 986 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload 10,286. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.83 per cent.

Further, 1,057 Covid infected patients have recuperated from the deadly contagion, while, 15 persons have succumbed to it.

1,18,902 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which, the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (159), Barpeta (69), Nalbari (65) and Golaghat (54).

The district-wise deaths: Golaghat (3), Biswanath, Jorhat and Nalbari (2), Baksa, Chirang, Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong (1)

The total recoveries of the state are 5,56,527 and the recovery rate is 97.04 per cent, while the total deaths are 5,372 with a fatality rate of 0.94 per cent.

The total caseload of the state has touched 5,73,532.

