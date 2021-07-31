Assam Logs 989 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Stands At 0.92%

The state of Assam on Saturday logged 989 fresh cases of coronavirus pushing the active caseload to 11,975. The positivity rate of the state is 0.92 per cent.

This is the first time the state had registered fresh cases below the 1000 mark.

According to the National Health Mission, 19 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported today, while, 1,480 cured people have been discharged.

In the last 24 hours, 1,07,285 Covid-19 tests have been conducted, of which, the districts with the highest cases are: Kamrup Metro (160), Kamrup Rural (66), Golaghat (55), and Nalbari (50).

The district-wise deaths today have been registered from Golaghat is 4, Jorhat, Kamrup (R), Kokrajhar and Tinsukia is 2, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Morigaon and Nalbari is 1.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,47,616 with a recovery rate of 96.72 per cent, while, death tally of the state has surged to 5,260 with a fatality rate of 0.93 per cent.