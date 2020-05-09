Assam looks up to booze to save the state

Assam is looking up to the tipplers to save the state from economic meltdown by first opening up the liquor shops and then levying 25% additional tax raising that demand of liquor is continue to be very high

The Assam government last night increased the excise duty on liquor which will see their prices go up by 25 cent. The move will earn the fund-starved State exchequer an additional Rs 1,000 crore.

The decision was taken by the State Cabinet last night, days after increasing the taxes on fuel. The Cabinet meeting was held through video conference.

Across the country, the state governments are increasingly relying on alcohol revenue to pay their bills. Roughly one-fifth of most State government budgets are funded by booze. And, that share is going up by the year.

With the exception of Gujarat, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur, where liquor is officially prohibited, alcohol revenue takes the second, third or fourth place in terms of contributions to a State’s coffers.

Take, Tamil Nadu, for instance; in the last financial year, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the government-owned IMFL monopoly, alone paid a whopping Rs 21,800 crore into the government kitty. In Kerala, where 22 per cent of the total government revenue came from the bottle, the total excise and commercial tax revenue from alcohol (IMFL and toddy) was close to Rs 8,000 crore.

However, alcohol taxation statistics are woefully inadequate and complex as revenue from liquor goes to many accounts in many departments, such as Excise and Commercial Taxes. Sales tax, Excise duty, import fee and education cess are some of the various forms of alcohol revenue.

Governments often project excise revenue alone, but sales tax is much more than Excise. In States such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Delhi, where the wholesale and retail liquor business is under government control, alcohol revenue is relatively easy to reckon. In Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar, governments run the wholesale business, leaving retail to private players. Maharashtra’s liquor business is in private hands.

In Karnataka, where the government is in the wholesale business, Excise revenue is currently 20 per cent of State revenue. West Bengal’s Excise revenue in the last financial year was Rs 2,600 crore, up from the previous year’s Rs 2,100 crore. Viewed against the State’s total revenue collection of Rs 32,000 crore in 2012-13, the Excise collection was only around 7 per cent. However, the Excise figures alone do not show the whole picture as industry estimates that the sales tax on potable alcohol last year was Rs 1,400 crore.