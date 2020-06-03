Assam loses Six Media persons amid Lockdown

Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) has expressed profound grief at the untimely demise of television news presenter and video editor Manik Sarma, who breathed his last on Tuesday in a city hospital.

“Manik is the sixth media person who died untimely during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in Assam,” said a statement issued by JFA president Rupam Baruah and secretary Nava Thakuria adding that earlier the State lost Pijush Kanti Das, Mozahedul Haque, Padmeswar Chitrakar, Bhaskar Dutta and Pranjal Hazarika to various ailments.

Manik, 47, faced a brain stroke on Sunday night and it turned fatal for the young media person, who left behind his wife, a minor baby with other relatives and well wishers.

Hailed from Bilasipara in western Assam, Manik promoted himself as a reliable video editor during his tenure as an employee of NE TV and DY365. A qualified Tabla (leather) player, soft spoken Manik used to direct and performed in many programs telecast by Doordarshan. He earned applause as a relater too.