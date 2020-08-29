Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam Loses Three More To COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
COVID-19 continues holding its grip over the people of the state.

The state lost another 3 lives today to the deadly contagion.

This was informed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “Sad to share the demise of three #COVID patients today~ Late Dipali Bhuyan (76) of Dibrugarh; Late Dharam Nath Singh (57) of Tinsukia; Late Anjit Kumar Nath (54) of West Karbi Anglong.”

“My condolences with the bereaved family & friends. Prayers,” he added.

With these deaths, the death toll climbs to 289 in the state.  

