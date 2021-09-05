Assam: Lovlina Borgohain Appointed As The Brand Ambassador For Education Dept

Assam’s daughter and pride of India, Lovlina Borgohain of Golaghat’s Baromukhiya village who brought laurels to the country by winning Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been announced as the brand ambassador for the Education Department of Assam.

Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has made the announcement on Sunday.

Education Minister Pegu said that with Lovlina being the brand ambassador for the department, there will be a growth in the education sector of Assam with the help of the first Olympian from the state.

Minister Ranoj Pegu has also expressed that with Lovlina being the face of the Assam Education sector, women and girls across the state will be encouraged to educate themselves.

Lovlina Borgohain is a three time world champion Bronze medallist. She is the only Indian Pugilist that succeeded in bringing an Olympic medal for the country in Summer Olympics 2020.