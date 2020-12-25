Assam: Low-Key Christmas Celebrations Amid COVID-19

Christmas in North-East has seen low-key celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the churches have made elaborate plans to celebrate the festival, the visit of the people has been minimized in order to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The main mass will be conducted; but outsiders will not be allowed to be present this year. We will restrict the number at around one hundred,” said an organizer at St. Joseph’s Church at Don Bosco School, Pan Baazar.



Similar COVID protocols will also be followed at the Guwahati Baptist Church in Pan Bazaar and other churches in the city. Most of the events related with the Christmas celebrations will go online to avoid a large gathering. There will be no carol singing or community feast or any gathering of people at the Guwahati Baptist Church. The pandemic has failed to dampen the spirits of devotees. They are planning to celebrate the festival with friends and family members while avoiding any public gathering.

Assam Governor, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has extended his wishes to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.



Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also extended greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Christmas.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said “I wish everyone, in the State and outside, a merry Christmas. May this occasion bring peace and strengthen the spirit of universal brotherhood, compassion andharmony”. He also said that Christmas is the joyous occasion to reaffirm one’s commitment towards societal peace, progress and prosperity while furthering common interests and goals for inclusive growth of all sections of the society.

He also urged the people to follow the principles and teachings of Lord Jesus Christ to strengthen the values of friendship and camaraderie.