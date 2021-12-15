Assam LP-UP TET Results Declared

The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam has declared the result of Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) exam on Wednesday.

A total of 144065 candidates appeared in the examination in Lower Primary category out of which 23394 candidates passed. The pass percentage in LP TET exam is 16.24.

On the other hand, 114719 candidates appeared in Upper Primary exam out of which 20639 passed. The pass percentage in UP TET is 17.99.

Candidates may check their results and download score card on the official website of ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org.

The exam for LP-UP TET was held on October 31.

