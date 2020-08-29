Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam Maintains a Steady COVID Recovery Rate

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative
52

Although COVID-19 situation in the state refuses to get better with fresh cases increasing at a faster rate, patients infected with the contagion continue to recover at a steady and encouraging rate.

1440 people were discharged across the state today.

This takes the total discharged tally to 82510. A total of 20992 cases are still active.

Related News

Breakfast [email protected]

Assam Posts Another 2427 Fresh Cases

Assam Loses Three More To COVID-19

Barak Valley Discontent Over Govt Spending on Namghars

This was informed by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier in the day, in a press conference, he spoke about people flouting the safety protocols in the state, and therefore, urged everyone to follow the norms.

On Friday, Chief Secretary of the state, Kumar Sanjay Krishna had suggested that the state government may consider another lockdown if the people continue to disobey the COVID-19 mandated protocols.  

You might also like
National

UK court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Set On Fire On Launch Of Amazon Prime Web Series

National

Jyotiraditya Scindia and his Mother Test COVID-19 +ve

Top Stories

Wife of Sonitpur DC Infected By COVID-19

Health

Guwahati Unlock 1.0: Here’s How Shops Are To Open

Business

Dream rally in Share market continues

Comments
Loading...