Assam Maintains a Steady COVID Recovery Rate

Although COVID-19 situation in the state refuses to get better with fresh cases increasing at a faster rate, patients infected with the contagion continue to recover at a steady and encouraging rate.

1440 people were discharged across the state today.

This takes the total discharged tally to 82510. A total of 20992 cases are still active.

This was informed by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, in a press conference, he spoke about people flouting the safety protocols in the state, and therefore, urged everyone to follow the norms.

On Friday, Chief Secretary of the state, Kumar Sanjay Krishna had suggested that the state government may consider another lockdown if the people continue to disobey the COVID-19 mandated protocols.