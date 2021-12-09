Assam: Major Fire At Sonari, Goods Worth Lakhs Burnt

A major fire broke out at ward number 2 in Sonari town in Charaideo on Thursday.

The incident of fire was reported from firecrackers and stationary warehouse at Sonari town’s Ward 2 in Assam’s Charaideo district.

The reason behind the massive fire has not been established yet, though it is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

Meanwhile, damages to property worth lakhs were reported from the incident of fire.

One person identified as Abu Khan’s house was reportedly damaged in the fire.

