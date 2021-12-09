Assam: Major Fire At Sonari, Goods Worth Lakhs Burnt

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Sonari Fire
REPRESENTATIVE

A major fire broke out at ward number 2 in Sonari town in Charaideo on Thursday.

The incident of fire was reported from firecrackers and stationary warehouse at Sonari town’s Ward 2 in Assam’s Charaideo district.

The reason behind the massive fire has not been established yet, though it is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.  

Related News

Assam: 146 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.48 %

CDS Chopper Crash: Mortal Remains Of 13 Killed Arrive In…

Nagaon Police Detain 5, Seize Drugs And Cash

Most Wanted Conman Sushanta Baruah Caught From Jorhat

Meanwhile, damages to property worth lakhs were reported from the incident of fire.

One person identified as Abu Khan’s house was reportedly damaged in the fire.

ALSO READ: CDS Chopper Crash: Mortal Remains Of 13 Killed Arrive In Delhi

You might also like
Assam

Assam: Fake Certificate Racket Busted In Nagaon, 1 Held

National

Cong fields Urmila Matondkar from Mumbai North

Assam

Names of Newly Positive COVID-19 Cases In Assam

Entertainment

Weinstein guilty of Rape

Assam

SC likely to hear Sushmita Dev’s plea today

National

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Led TMC Wins All Three Seats