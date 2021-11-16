Assam: Major Milestone As 1 Crore Second Doses Of Covid Vaccine Administered

By Pratidin Bureau on November 16, 2021

Notably, a total of 3,05,78,649, both first and second doses of Covid vaccine has been administered in the state.

In a major milestone, Assam today breached the 1 crore mark for the administration of the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the achievement via Twitter. He said, “#AssamCovidUpdate We’ve achieved another milestone in vaccination: we completed 1 cr 2nd dose inoculation today, covering 50% of total eligible for 2nd dose. Our total vaccination figure has crossed 3.05 cr. 95% eligible population covered already for 1st dose. @PMOIndia”.

The CM further mentioned that 95 percent of the eligible population was already covered for the first dose.

