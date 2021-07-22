Assam: Major Reshuffle In Forest Department

In a latest development, on the orders of the Governor, the Assam government on Thursday carried out a major reshuffle in the forest department force.

The order directed the transfer of a number of AFS (Assam Forest Service) officers, serving as ACF.

As per the notification, “all the Officers are directed to hand over charges to their next junior officers immediately and move to assume their new place of posting on or before 26/07/2021 (Monday)”.

The full list of the reshuffle is as follows:

In the interest of public service Sri N. K. Nandi, AFS, ACF, Kamnup East Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF Dibrugarh Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Golap Bania, AFS, ACF Dibrugarh Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Kamrup East Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Si Jnana Ranjan Das, AFS, ACF Goalpara Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Kamrup East Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Manoj Kr. Goswami, AFS, ACF Kamrup East Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division vice Sri Satya Ram Boro, AFS transferred.

In the interest of public service Sri Satya Ram Boro, AFS, ACF, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Kachugaon Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Pranjal Katoky, AFS, ACF Kamrup West Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Doomdooma Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Utam Basumatary, AFS, ACF Doomdooma Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Kamrup West Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Ranjit Kr. Dutta, AFS, ACF North Kamrup Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Nagaon Social Forestry Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Tridip Choudhury, AFS, ACF Nagaon Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, North Kamrup Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Champak Deka, AFS, ACF Sivasagar Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Nagaon Wildlife Division vice Sri B. B. Sinha, AFS transferred.

In the interest of public service Sri P.C. Lahkar, AFS, ACF Sivasagar Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Sonitpur East Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri B. B. Sinha, AFS, ACF Nagaon Wildlife Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Jorhat Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri K. K. Nath, AFS, ACF Sonitpur West Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Field Director, Manas Tiger Project vice Sri Dhirendra Nath Basumatary, AFS transferred.

In the interest of public service Sri Abbas Ali Dewan, AFS (RR), ACF Baksa Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Sonitpur West Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Pradip Das, AFS, ACF Sonitpur West Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Hailakandi Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Anisur Rahman, AFS, ACF Forest Resource Survey Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF Dhubri Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Saumitra Das, AFS, ACF Cachar Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Westerm Assam Wildlife Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Mukul Tamuli, AFS, ACF Guwahati Wildlife Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF Assam Forest School, Jaiukbari vice Sri Pradip Bhuyan, AFS transferred.

In the interest of public service Sri Pradip Bhuyan, AFS, ACF Assam Forest School, Jalukbarí is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Chirang Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public services Promothesh Debroy, AFS, ACF Chirang Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Guwahati Wildlife Division vice Sri Mukul Tamuli, AFS transferred.

In the interest of public service Sh Kunjan Basumatary, AFS, ACF Tinsukia Wildlife Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF Dhansi Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Ms. Preeti Borgohain, AFS, ACF Olo Silviculturist is hereby transferred and posted as Working Plan Officer, Lower Assam Circle against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Si Rajib Engti, AFS, ACF Hamren Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Nagaon South Division, Hojai against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Dhirendra Nath Basumatary, AFS, ACF Field Director, Manas Tiger Project is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Dhemaji Division against vacant post.

In the interest of public service Sri Mriganka Bora, AFS, ACF on transfer is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Tinsukia Wildlife Division vice Sri Kunjan Basumatary, AFS transferred.

In the interest of public service Sri KK Deka, AFS, ACF Cachar Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Nagaon Division vice Sri Santanu Barua, AFS transferred.

In the interest of public service Sri Santanu Banua, AFS, ACF Nagaon Division is hereby transferred and posted as ACF, Cachar Division vice Si KK Deka, AFS transferred.