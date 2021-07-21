Assam: Major Reshuffle In Forest Department

Assam government carried out a major reshuffle in the forest department.

The reshuffle was ordered by the Governor of Assam.

As per an official notification, all the officers are directed to hand over charges to their next junior officers immediately and move to assume their new place of posting before 23/07/2021 (Friday).

Complete list below –

Sri Rajib Kr. Das, IFS (SFS-2005), DFO, Doomdooma Division is hereby transferred and posted as Forest Utilization Officer, Guwahati vice Sri A.M. Goswami, AFS transferred.

Sri Prashanta Dhandha, IFS (RR-2009), DCF (Attached) o/o. the CCF (LAZ), Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as Planning Officer ll, o/o the PCCF & HOFF, Guwahati vice Sti Altamas Baig, AFS transferred.

Sri Jitendra Kumar, IFS (RR-2010), DCF (Attached), o/o. the CCF, CAC, Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Goalpara Division vice Sri Khanindra Nath Das, AFS transferred.

Shi Sunnydeo Indradeo Choudhury. IFS (RR-2011), DFO Cachar is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, North Kamrup Division, Rangia vice Si Dipak Ch. Deka, AFS transferred.

Smti. Dimpi Bora, IFS (RR-2012), DFO, Guwahati SF DIvision is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Kamrup (West) vice Sri Ranjit Konwar, AFS, transferred.

Sri Rohini Ballave Saikia, IFS (RR-2012), DCF (GIS) o/o. CF (RE&WP), Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Kamnup (East) Division vice Bhaskar Deka, AFS transferred.

Sri Rajendra Singh Bharti, IFS (RR-2012), DFO, Tinsukia Wildife is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Doomdooma Division vice Sri Raijb Das, IFS transferred.

Sri Aswini Kumar, IFS (RR-2017), DFO, Biswanath, Wild Life Division is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Assam State Zoo vice Sri Tejas Mariswamy, IFS transferred.

Ms. Jayashree Naiding, IFS (RR-2013), DFO, Sonitpur East is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Guwahati Wildlife Division vice Sri Jayanta Deka, AFS transferred.

Sri Kadam Suhas Tarachand, IFS (RR-2014), DFO, Sibsagar is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Haltugaon against vacant post.

Sri BV Sandeep, IFS (RR-2015), DFO, Mangaldoi Wildlife Division is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Dibrugarh vice Sri Pradipta Baruah, AFS transferred.

Sri Palve Vijay Trimbak, IFS (RR-2015), DFO, Dhubri is hereby transferred and posted as Working Plan Oficer, Lower Assam Circle, Guwahati against vacant post.

Sri Arun Vignesh, IFS (RR-2016), DF0, Nagaon Wildlife Division is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Sonitpur East Division, Biswanath vice Ms. Jayashree Naiding, IFS transferred with additional charge of Sonitpur SF, Biswanath against vacant post.

Sri Tejas Mariswamy, IFS (RR-2013), DFO, Assam State Zoo, Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Cachar vice Sri Sunnydeo Indradeo Choudhury, IFS transferred with additional charge of Silchar SF Division against vacant post.

Sri A, M. Goswami, AFS, FUO is hereby transferred and posted as DCF (Attached), o/o the CCF (SF) vice Sri N. N. Kalita, AFS transferred.

Sri Altamas Baig, AFS, Planning Officer l, o/o. PCCF & HoFF is hereby transferred and posted as Director Forest School & Additional charge of DCF (attached), CF, CSASF Circle Guwahati against vacant post.

Sri Saidul lslam, AFS, DFO, Dibrugarh (SF) is hereby transferred and posted as DCF attached to PCCF (WL) against vacant post.

Sri Binod Payeng, AFS, DCF (Attached), o/o CSASFCircle, Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Guwahati SF vice Ms. Dimpi Bora, IFS transferred.

Sri A. S. Arief, AFS, DF0, Aie Valley Division, Bongaigaon is hereby transferred and posted as DCF (M&E), ol0. PCCF & HoFF against vacant post transferred.

Sri Pallav Deka, AFS, DFO, Biswanath SF is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Nagaon Wildife Division vice Sri Arun Vignesh, IFS transferred.

Sri Ranjit Konwar, AFS, DFO, Kamrup West Division Is hereby transferred and posted as Working Plan Officer, Upper Assam Circle, Jorhat against vacant post.

Sri Safiqur Rahman, AFS, DFO, Sonitpur West is hereby transferred and posted as DCF (Enforcement) PCCF (WL), vice Shri Ashok Deb Choudhury, AFS, transferred.

Sri Dibakar Deb, AFS under order of transfer is hereby posted as Silviculturist with additional charge of DCF (GIS) o/o. CCF (REWP) vice Sri Sailen Das, AFS and Sri Rohini Ballave Saikia, IFS transferred.

Sri Samir Suklabaidya, AFS, DCF o/o. the CF (EAC), Jorhat is hereby transferred and posted as DCF attached to CCF(REWP) Guwahati, against vacant post.

Sri Mantaz Ali, AFS, DFO, Hailakandi Division is hereby transferred and posted as DCF (Attached), o/o the CCF (UAZ), Guwahati vice Sri Rohini Kr. Das, AFS transferred.

Sri Pradipta Baruah, AFS, DFO, Dibrugarh is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Mangaldoi Wildlife Division vice Sri BV Sandeep, IFS transferred.

Sri Biswajit Roy, AFS, DFO, Genetic Cell, Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as DCF (Attached), olo the CCF, CAC, Guwahati vice Sri Jitendra Kumar, IFS transferred.

Si Jayanta Deka, AFS, DFO, Guwahati Wildife is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Hailakandi vice Shi Mantaz Ali, AFS transferred.

Shi Babul Ch. Das, AFS, DFO, Lakhimpur Division is hereby transferred and posted as DCF (Attached) olo CCF (SAC), Silchar vice Sri Akhil Dutta, AFS transferred.

Si Bhaskar Deka, AFS, DFO, Kamrup East Division is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Nagaon vice Shri Vasanthan B, IFS transferred.

Sri Bhanu Sinha, AFS, DFO, Karimganj (SF) is hereby transferred and posted as DFO Kachugaon against vacant post.

Sri Khanindra Nath Das, AFS, DFO, Goalpara Division is hereby transferred and posted as Sr. Wildlife Warden, o/o the PCCF (WL) against vacant post.

Sri Dipak Ch. Deka, AFS, DFO, North Kamrup Division is hereby transferred and posted DFO Dhubri vice Shri Palve Vijay Trimbak, IFS transferred.

Sri Sailen Das, AFS, Sivicuturist is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Genetic Cell Division vice Sri Biswaijit Roy, AFS transferred.

Sri P. C. Saud, AFS, DCF, o/o the CCF, LAZ, Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Dibrugarh SF vice Sri Saidul lslam, AFS transferred.

Sri K. K. Deuri, AFS, DFO, Majuli is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Tinsukia Wildlife Division vice Sri Rajender Singh Bharti, IFS transferred.

Sri Joy Ram Baruah, AFS, DCF (Attached) olo the CCF (EAC), Jorhat is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Majuli vice Sri K. K. Deuri, AFS transferred.

Sri Deben Chandra Kalita, AFS, DCF (Attached) olo the CF, UASFC, Nagaon is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Sibsagar vice Sri Kadam Suhas Tarachand, IFS transferred.

Sri Rohini Kr. Das, AFS, DCF (Attached), o/o the CCF (UAZ), Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Dhemaji vice Sri Matiur Rahman, AFS transferred.

Sri Rubul Pathak, AFS, DCF (Attached), o/o the CF, NAC, Tezpur is hereby transferred and posted as DCF (Attached), o/o the CCF (EAC), Jorhat vice Sri Joy Ram Baruah, AFS transferred.

Sri Subodh Talukdar, AFS, DCF (Planning), o/o the CCF, SF, Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Aie Valley Division, Bongaigaon ice Sri A. S. Arner, AFS transferred.

Sri Nripen Narayan Kalita, AFS, DCF (Monitoring), olo the CCF, SF, Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Sonitpur West Division vice Sri Safiqur Rahman, AFS transferred.

Sri Ashok Deb Choudhury, AFS, DCF (Enforcement), o/o the PCCF (WL) is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Lakhimpur Division vice Sri Babul Ch. Das, AFS transferred.

Sri Kanak Baishya, AFS, DCF (Attached), o/o the CCF (LAZ), Guwahati is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Biswanath Wildlife Division vice Sri Aswini Kumar, IFS transferred.

Sri Akhil Dutta, AFS, DCF (Attached), o/o the CCF (SAC), Sichar is hereby transferred and posted as DCF (Attached), o/o the CCF (LAZ), Guwahati vice Sri Prashanta Dhandha, IFS transferred.

Sri Yunus Salim, AFS, DCF (Attached), olo the CF, LASFC, Bongaigaon is hereby transferred and posted as DFO, Social Forestry Division, Goalpara against vacant post.

Sri Motiur Rahman, AFS, DFO, Dhemaji is hereby transferred and posted as DCF (Attached), o/o the CCF (LAZ), Guwahati vice Sri Kanak Baishya, AFS transferred.