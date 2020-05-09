ASSAM: Major reshuffle in top bureaucracy

Kailash Karthik N, New DC, Kamrup

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government has transferred 10 top officers to new posts.

Sazad Zaman Hazarika, Commissioner of Labour, Assam and Secretary to the Govt of Assam has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

Ghanshyam Dass, Deputy Commissioner, Darrang is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Labour, Assam.

Dilip Kumar Borah, Joint Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Finance Department is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Darrang.

Kailash Karthik N, Joint Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Finance Department is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup.

Partha Pratim Majumdar, Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Addl Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment and Forests Department.

Deba Prasad Misra, ACS (DR-92), Additional Secretary to the Govt of Assam, General Administration and Secretariat Administration Departments is transferred and posted as Director, Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam.

Kamal Kumar Baishya, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Elementary Education Department.

Bhaskar Phukan, Additional Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Tourism Department and MD, ATDC is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar.

Barnali Sarma, ACS (DR-92), Deputy Commissioner, Cachar already transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Revenue & DM Department.

Deba Kr. Mishra, Director, Tourism is also posted as MD, ATDC as additional charge.