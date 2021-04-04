Assam Makes Mandatory Negative RT-PCR Report From Mumbai, Bengaluru Flyers

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Assam, the state government has made a negative RT-PCR report of tests conducted within 72 hours of arrival mandatory for all air travellers coming in the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru from April 9 onwards, an official order of the government stated.

Besides, the Assam government has fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at laboratories at Rs 500 and Rs 700 for RT-PCR samples collected from home, whereas rapid antigen test will be done at Rs 250.

Electioneering in the state is underway for the legislative assembly and as of April 3, there are 598 active states, while, 1,107 people have succumbed to the infection.

