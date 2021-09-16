Assam: Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Woman At SBI Bank

Dibrugarh police have arrested a man for sexually abusing a woman at a bank recently.

The man, identified as one Ritu Nondeswar Sensua (38), was nabbed from a bus stand in Sivsagar when he was about to flee to Guwahati via a night super.

As per reports, the incident took place on September 13 when the accused was seen pressing his lower body against a woman while standing in a queue in the State Bank of India (SBI) Thana Chariali Branch.

A video of the same surfaced on social media, enraging netizens and called for his immediate arrest.

The accused is currently under the custody of Dibrugarh police and further investigation is underway