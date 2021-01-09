Assam: Man Beaten To Death For Killing His Wife, Daughter

In a sensational incident, a man was beaten to death by locals of Doom Dooma for allegedly killing his wife and daughter on Saturday.

The incident took place at Doom Dooma’s Doidam tea garden in Tinsukia district over a family dispute.

The accused husband identified as one Jiten Chautal stabbed his wife and daughter to death. The deceased have been identified as Susma Chautal and Junali Chautal respectively.

It may be stated that he was under the influence of alcohol while committing the heinous crime.