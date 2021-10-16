Assam Man Caught 3 Weeks After Alleged Murder

The Police have arrested a man for the alleged murder of an elderly woman during a robbery in Kerala’s Kannur. The accused identified as Mahibul Haq is a resident of Assam.

Mahibul, 24, was arrested more than three weeks after the alleged murder of 74 year old PK Ayisha from Assam’s Barpeta by a team led by Kannur Town SI Biju Prakash. Nasrul, another accused and Assam native is yet to be apprehended.

The police recovered the robbed gold and he was taken to Kannur and remanded by the CJM court.

Ayisha was attacked on September 23 at around 4.15 am, according to sources. She died at a government medical college in Kozhikode on September 29.

The accused had previously worked at Ayisha’s house and nearby residences. They were aware that she lived alone and possessed many gold ornaments and reportedly shut the water tank’s valve to force her out. After that they attacked and cut off her ears to steal the earrings.

