Assam: Man Caught Red-Handed By Wife While Marrying Another Woman

By Pratidin Bureau
A man was caught red-handed by his wife while tying the knot with another woman in Assam’s Hajo.

As per reports, the accused man identified as Ashraf Hussain was caught at the marriage hall by his first wife.

The wife alleged that Hussain cut off his relationship with her after traveling to Germany. She also alleged that he used to torture her.

According to the wife, their marriage took place in 2017 and Hussain had demanded money from her family for marrying her.

Following the incident, the situation got out of control after which the police were called and Hussain was arrested.

