Assam: Man Held For Making Communal Remarks On Facebook

A person has been arrested in Assam’s Hojai for allegedly posting controversial and communal remarks on his Facebook profile using the picture of an anonymous person.

The person, identified as Faruk Ahmed Ansari, has been posting such comments since 2019, police said.

“@Hojai_Police has finally apprehended the real culprit who has been posting controversial comments and communal remarks on Social Media Platforms since 2019,” Hojai police tweeted.

@Hojai_Police has finally apprehended the real culprit who has been posting controversial comments and communal remarks on Social Media Platforms since 2019. — Hojai Police (@Hojai_Police) October 2, 2021

Ansari tried to mislead and manipulate by operating his Facebook accounts using the photo of an anonymous person as his display picture.

Faruk is the son of Abdus Subhan and hails from Punjabi Basti in Hojai.